Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Thursday, May 20th. AlphaValue upgraded Assicurazioni Generali to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Friday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Assicurazioni Generali currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Assicurazioni Generali stock opened at $9.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.36. Assicurazioni Generali has a one year low of $6.55 and a one year high of $11.25.

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

