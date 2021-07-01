Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) Given a €21.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €20.90 ($24.59) price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a €15.80 ($18.59) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Assicurazioni Generali presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €17.29 ($20.34).

Get Assicurazioni Generali alerts:

Assicurazioni Generali has a 52-week low of €13.65 ($16.06) and a 52-week high of €16.48 ($19.39).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

Read More: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Assicurazioni Generali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assicurazioni Generali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.