Assetmark Inc. Raises Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 166.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,095,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 684,465 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $41,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1,557.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 90,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 867,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,221,000 after purchasing an additional 486,054 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $593,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 941,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,395,000 after acquiring an additional 249,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CAG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.22.

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $36.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.41. The stock has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.55 and a 52-week high of $39.34.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $1,875,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,850.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $412,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,872,853 shares of company stock valued at $108,014,113. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

