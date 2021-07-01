Assetmark Inc. Purchases 4,260 Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 477,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.58% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $14,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPIP. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 60.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPIP opened at $31.14 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.98. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $30.04 and a 1-year high of $31.29.

