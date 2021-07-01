Assetmark Inc. Makes New Investment in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 102,720 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,177,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FDX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,519,425 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,260,259,000 after buying an additional 406,634 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.6% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,936,709 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,958,583,000 after buying an additional 219,370 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,127,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,629,323,000 after buying an additional 435,381 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,388 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,027,167,000 after buying an additional 131,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,790,442 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $792,598,000 after buying an additional 15,528 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 target price on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on FedEx from $366.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.04.

In other FedEx news, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 17,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total transaction of $5,153,918.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,890,426.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.97, for a total value of $1,485,059.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,646 shares in the company, valued at $4,943,666.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 186,778 shares of company stock worth $55,385,485. 8.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FDX opened at $298.33 on Thursday. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $153.66 and a 12 month high of $319.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $79.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.25.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 21.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.51%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

