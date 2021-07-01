Assetmark Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 4,873.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 433,980 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 425,254 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.28% of Ciena worth $23,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Ciena by 1,153.8% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 489 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 3,705.9% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 647 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total transaction of $175,531.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,099 shares of company stock valued at $2,094,531 in the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CIEN shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ciena from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ciena has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.14.

NYSE:CIEN opened at $56.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $38.03 and a 12 month high of $61.51.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.15 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 10.77%. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

