ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.250-$1.290 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $960 million-$970 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion.ASGN also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.41-1.45 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ASGN traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $98.42. 3,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,714. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.18. ASGN has a 52 week low of $61.70 and a 52 week high of $110.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.49.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. ASGN had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that ASGN will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on ASGN from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist boosted their price objective on ASGN from $108.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ASGN from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, engineering staffing, and consulting services to Fortune 1000 and mid-market commercial clients.

