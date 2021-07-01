ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Sees Large Volume Increase

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 56,245 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,863,529 shares.The stock last traded at $8.19 and had previously closed at $8.25.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ASX. Nomura downgraded ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 6.47%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 129.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 155.2% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 9,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. 5.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASE Technology Company Profile (NYSE:ASX)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.