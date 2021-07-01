Argent Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Argent Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,058,854 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 27,208 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 4.3% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $129,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 7.6% in the first quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 217,271 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $26,540,000 after acquiring an additional 15,286 shares in the last quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 10.4% in the first quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC now owns 44,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 10.1% in the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 64,421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,869,000 after purchasing an additional 5,907 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.2% in the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 151,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 33.4% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 9,305 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. New Street Research lowered Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wedbush raised their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.93.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $136.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.14 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.07.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

