Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Shares Gap Down to $27.29

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $27.29, but opened at $26.41. Arcutis Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $26.41, with a volume of 7 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ARQT. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Arcutis Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.13.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.20. On average, equities analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, Director Bhaskar Chaudhuri sold 2,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $69,190.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 848,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,344,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $52,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,245 shares of company stock worth $554,078 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARQT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

