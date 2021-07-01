Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Stake Reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,119 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Arcus Biosciences were worth $10,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RCUS. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,255,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,501,000 after purchasing an additional 125,809 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 1,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $26,006.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Carolyn C. Tang sold 1,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $31,625.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RCUS. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcus Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Shares of NYSE RCUS opened at $27.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.53. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.69 and a 52 week high of $42.36.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $9.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.80 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 196.76% and a negative return on equity of 31.34%. As a group, analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

