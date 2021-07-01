Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.88.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RCUS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, Director Yasunori Kaneko bought 4,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.37 per share, for a total transaction of $129,652.21. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,712.29. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 1,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $26,006.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCUS stock opened at $27.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 1.15. Arcus Biosciences has a one year low of $16.69 and a one year high of $42.36.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $9.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.80 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 196.76% and a negative return on equity of 31.34%. On average, analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

