Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Stake Raised by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,351 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.12% of Arconic worth $3,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Arconic by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 334,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,976,000 after buying an additional 24,873 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Arconic by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 156,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after buying an additional 15,896 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Arconic by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 73,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arconic by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 682,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,341,000 after buying an additional 14,741 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Arconic by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 55,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 16,273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Arconic news, insider Mary Zik sold 6,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $229,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,101. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Vrablec sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $371,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,756 shares of company stock valued at $788,073. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ARNC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Arconic from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Arconic in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Arconic from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.20.

Shares of NYSE ARNC opened at $35.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.90. Arconic Co. has a 52 week low of $12.94 and a 52 week high of $38.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Arconic had a positive return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arconic Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

