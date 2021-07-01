Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.60 Billion

Analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) will announce sales of $3.60 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Aptiv’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.13 billion to $3.84 billion. Aptiv reported sales of $1.96 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptiv will report full-year sales of $15.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.52 billion to $15.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $17.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.13 billion to $18.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aptiv.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim upgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.53.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.90, for a total value of $914,727.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 359,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,435,831.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,093.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Aptiv by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Aptiv by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APTV stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.33. 1,170,194 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,664,711. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.07. Aptiv has a 52-week low of $74.00 and a 52-week high of $160.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $42.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.10, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.12.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

