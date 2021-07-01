Appreciate Group (LON:APP) Price Target Raised to GBX 70

Appreciate Group (LON:APP) had its price target raised by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 66 ($0.86) to GBX 70 ($0.91) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 124.00% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of LON:APP remained flat at $GBX 31.25 ($0.41) during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,802,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,309. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 38.73. The stock has a market cap of £58.23 million and a P/E ratio of 39.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.11, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Appreciate Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 24 ($0.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 46.26 ($0.60).

Appreciate Group Company Profile

Appreciate Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a prepayment, gifting, and engagement company for corporate and consumer markets in the United Kingdom. It offers Love2shop Gift Card, a pre-paid gift cards; Love2shop Gift Voucher, a multi-retailer vouchers; Love2shop Holidays, a travel agency that provides access for customers to travel operators; single store gift cards and vouchers; corporate gift cards; hampers and gifts; and group travel services, as well as operates highstreetvouchers.com, an online destination for gift cards and vouchers.

