Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) Short Interest Update

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,400 shares, a drop of 59.0% from the May 31st total of 140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 774,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ:AUVI opened at $9.81 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.07. The company has a market cap of $92.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Applied UV has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $35.78.

Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.31 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied UV will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Max Munn acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.23 per share, with a total value of $36,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied UV in the first quarter worth approximately $168,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Applied UV during the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Applied UV in the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied UV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

About Applied UV

Applied UV, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, assembly, and distribution of automated disinfecting mirror systems for use in hospitals and other healthcare facilities in the United States and internationally. It also manufactures and supplies fine decorative framed mirrors, framed art, and vanities primarily to the hospitality market.

