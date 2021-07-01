Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Holdings Cut by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd lowered its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 22.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,344,634 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 666,221 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $313,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,752,224 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $501,393,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,179,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Plancorp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,392,000. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $4.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $137.82. 351,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,151,244. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.66. The firm has a market cap of $125.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.15 and a 1-year high of $146.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.02%.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $14,725,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total transaction of $7,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 460,355 shares of company stock valued at $64,402,150 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.58.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

