Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 425,658 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,278 shares during the period. Apple makes up 6.3% of Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $51,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Apple by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,355 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC grew its stake in Apple by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 23,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,856,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC grew its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ grew its stake in Apple by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 13,904 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 56.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.93.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $136.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.14 and a 12 month high of $145.09. The company has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.07.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.