APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 85,620 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 11.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 660,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 85,620 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $138,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter worth about $2,970,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 7.7% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 59,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,694,000 after buying an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 25.2% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total value of $1,172,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

PSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Public Storage from $231.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $285.22.

Shares of PSA stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $300.59. The stock had a trading volume of 561 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,430. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $183.22 and a 12-month high of $305.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $285.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.27 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 43.22%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Public Storage will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 75.40%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

