APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 169,944 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,927,238 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 169,944 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 1.15% of Masco worth $149,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Masco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Masco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Masco by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in Masco by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Masco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

MAS traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.68. 1,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,514,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.29. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $49.20 and a 1 year high of $68.54.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Masco had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 361.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 30.13%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MAS shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.61.

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total value of $681,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,755,200.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 32,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $2,089,640.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 89,869 shares in the company, valued at $5,851,370.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,656 shares of company stock worth $5,385,570 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

