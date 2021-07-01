APG Asset Management N.V. Has $179.29 Million Stock Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,632,518 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 641,624 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.60% of Barrick Gold worth $179,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,875,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 533,213 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $12,147,000 after acquiring an additional 11,421 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,676,806 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $129,318,000 after acquiring an additional 681,908 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,462 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 685,504 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $15,593,000 after acquiring an additional 136,897 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

GOLD stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.83. 20,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,189,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.90. Barrick Gold Corp has a one year low of $18.64 and a one year high of $31.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.29.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.78%.

GOLD has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.50 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Fundamental Research raised their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.96.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Story: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.