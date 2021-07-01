APG Asset Management N.V. Cuts Stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,384,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32,076 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.53% of Waste Connections worth $127,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WCN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 140.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 113,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,659,000 after acquiring an additional 66,458 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 81,092.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 20,273 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Waste Connections by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Waste Connections by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

WCN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.17.

Shares of NYSE WCN traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $119.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,774. The company has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.70. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.20 and a twelve month high of $124.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.45.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.88%.

In other Waste Connections news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $1,323,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,000,217. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $300,825.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,133.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

