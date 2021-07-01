APG Asset Management N.V. Acquires 257,916 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 41.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 879,475 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257,916 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.33% of Match Group worth $102,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Match Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 22,929,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,150,038,000 after buying an additional 1,022,158 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Match Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,616,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,145,458,000 after buying an additional 58,670 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Match Group by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,045,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,367,518,000 after acquiring an additional 522,085 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,182,791,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Match Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,773,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $930,479,000 after purchasing an additional 29,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

In other news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total transaction of $347,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,660.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,587,986.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,587,986.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

MTCH traded up $1.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $162.44. 7,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,187,528. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.56 and a 1 year high of $174.68. The company has a market cap of $43.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.36, a PEG ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.19.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $667.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.74 million. Match Group had a net margin of 20.44% and a negative return on equity of 39.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTCH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Match Group from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.70.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

See Also: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.