Anyswap One Day Volume Reaches $166,566.00 (ANY)

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 1st. During the last week, Anyswap has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. One Anyswap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.63 or 0.00004869 BTC on major exchanges. Anyswap has a total market cap of $30.30 million and approximately $166,566.00 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002996 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00045611 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.29 or 0.00135647 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.96 or 0.00170615 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000161 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,483.92 or 1.00296029 BTC.

Anyswap Profile

Anyswap’s launch date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Buying and Selling Anyswap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

