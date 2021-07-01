Ansbert Gadicke Sells 22,567 Shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Stock

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 22,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total transaction of $756,220.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ansbert Gadicke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 16,500 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total transaction of $563,970.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Ansbert Gadicke sold 1,410 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total transaction of $46,501.80.

On Monday, June 21st, Ansbert Gadicke sold 37,588 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $1,296,786.00.

On Thursday, June 17th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 32,518 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $1,099,108.40.

On Monday, June 7th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 23,117 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $755,463.56.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Ansbert Gadicke sold 22,296 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total transaction of $711,688.32.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 24,036 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total transaction of $787,419.36.

On Monday, May 24th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 22,200 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $757,464.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 9,957 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total transaction of $345,408.33.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 23,404 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total transaction of $799,480.64.

NASDAQ RPTX opened at $31.18 on Thursday. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.45 and a 12 month high of $46.44. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.93.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPTX. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $713,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $12,485,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Repare Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.17.

About Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

