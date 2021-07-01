Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Analysts expect Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Anixa Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.09). Anixa Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anixa Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.34). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.39). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Anixa Biosciences.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ANIX. Zacks Investment Research cut Anixa Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of ANIX opened at $3.88 on Friday. Anixa Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $8.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.17.

In related news, Director Emily Gottschalk bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.49 per share, for a total transaction of $44,900.00. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Anixa Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Anixa Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Anixa Biosciences by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 12,588 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Anixa Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Anixa Biosciences by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 6,964 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell technology, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer; and the discovery and development of anti-viral drug candidates for the treatment of COVID-19 focused on inhibiting certain viral protein functions of the virus.

