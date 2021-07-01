AnimalGo Price Reaches $0.0103 (GOM2)

AnimalGo (CURRENCY:GOM2) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. One AnimalGo coin can now be purchased for $0.0103 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AnimalGo has a market capitalization of $9.93 million and $1.96 million worth of AnimalGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, AnimalGo has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00054570 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003245 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00018885 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $232.46 or 0.00698590 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 14,256.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000336 BTC.

AnimalGo Profile

AnimalGo (GOM2) is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2019. AnimalGo’s total supply is 966,864,393 coins. The official message board for AnimalGo is animalgo.net . The official website for AnimalGo is animalgo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “AnimalGo is a blockchain-based AI-compensated pet application. Through the mobile app, participants can communicate with people and establish relationships with companions and companion animals. Users communicate through images and posts about companion animals and receive various rewards depending on their contribution to the community. “

Buying and Selling AnimalGo

