Analyzing First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) & Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) and First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.3% of Viavi Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.9% of First Solar shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Viavi Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of First Solar shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Viavi Solutions and First Solar’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viavi Solutions $1.14 billion 3.55 $28.70 million $0.58 30.45 First Solar $2.71 billion 3.55 $398.36 million $3.73 24.27

First Solar has higher revenue and earnings than Viavi Solutions. First Solar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Viavi Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Viavi Solutions has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Solar has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Viavi Solutions and First Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viavi Solutions 6.47% 18.68% 7.72% First Solar 17.34% 9.48% 7.32%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Viavi Solutions and First Solar, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viavi Solutions 0 1 4 0 2.80 First Solar 3 7 7 0 2.24

Viavi Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $19.40, indicating a potential upside of 9.85%. First Solar has a consensus target price of $95.47, indicating a potential upside of 5.48%. Given Viavi Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Viavi Solutions is more favorable than First Solar.

Summary

Viavi Solutions beats First Solar on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc. provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments. The NE segment offers testing solutions that access the network to perform build-out and maintenance tasks. This segment provides solutions that include instruments, software, and services to design, build, activate, certify, troubleshoot, and optimize networks; and instrumentation for communication and safety. It also offers support and professional services, such as repair, calibration, software support, and technical assistance for the products; and system integration projects, including project management, installation, and implementation, as well as product and technology training, and consulting services. The SE segment provides embedded systems and enterprise performance management solutions for communication service providers, enterprises, and cloud operators with visibility into network, service, and application data. Its solutions include instruments, microprobes, and software, which monitor, collect, and analyze network data to reveal the actual customer experience and to identify opportunities for new revenue streams and network optimization. The OSP segment offers optical products for anti-counterfeiting, government, industrial, automotive, and consumer electronic markets, including 3D sensing applications. The company was formerly known as JDS Uniphase Corporation and changed its name to Viavi Solutions Inc. in August 2015. Viavi Solutions Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc. provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems. The Systems segment provides power plant solutions, such as project development; engineering, procurement, and construction; and operating and maintenance services to utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners. The company was formerly known as First Solar Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to First Solar, Inc. in 2006. First Solar, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

