Analysts Set NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) PT at $29.50

Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NMIH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of NMI from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NMI in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet raised shares of NMI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NMI from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In related news, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $126,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 36,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $882,888.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,784 shares of company stock valued at $1,560,828 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in NMI by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 36,697 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in NMI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,096,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in NMI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $384,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in NMI by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 191,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in NMI by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 47,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NMIH traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $22.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,239. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. NMI has a twelve month low of $13.55 and a twelve month high of $26.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.09.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. NMI had a net margin of 37.70% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $115.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NMI will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

