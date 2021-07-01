Analysts Set Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) Price Target at $41.50

Shares of Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.50.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KRON. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kronos Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Kronos Bio in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Kronos Bio alerts:

KRON traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.39. 5,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,548. Kronos Bio has a 1 year low of $19.60 and a 1 year high of $39.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.51.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kronos Bio will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jakob Loven sold 15,828 shares of Kronos Bio stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $415,959.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 158,758 shares of company stock worth $3,875,475 in the last three months. 31.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Kronos Bio by 2.3% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Kronos Bio by 78.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Kronos Bio by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Kronos Bio by 15.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Kronos Bio by 15.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Kronos Bio Company Profile

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.