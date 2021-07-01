Analysts Set Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Target Price at $25.80

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.80.

KPTI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, EVP Jatin Shah acquired 23,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.60 per share, with a total value of $199,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Garen G. Bohlin acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $31,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,280. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KPTI. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 128.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,698,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,868,000 after acquiring an additional 955,560 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 554.7% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 980,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,178,000 after buying an additional 830,712 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $8,728,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,624,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 1,810.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 336,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after buying an additional 318,478 shares in the last quarter. 80.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KPTI stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.51. 30,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,502,975. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.56. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.78 and a 12-month high of $20.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.12.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.06). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 357.73% and a negative net margin of 177.34%. The firm had revenue of $23.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

