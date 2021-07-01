Analysts Set G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Price Target at $33.57

Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.57.

Several research firms recently commented on GIII. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

In related news, Director Thomas Brosig sold 8,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $256,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,329.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $318,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,079.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 5,421.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,969 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 4,879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIII traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.57. The company had a trading volume of 8,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,468. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.98. G-III Apparel Group has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $35.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.38. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $519.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.75) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

