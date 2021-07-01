Analysts Set Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) PT at $14.50

Shares of Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BNFT. TheStreet downgraded Benefitfocus from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Benefitfocus from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Benefitfocus from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

BNFT stock opened at $14.10 on Monday. Benefitfocus has a 1-year low of $9.36 and a 1-year high of $17.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.11.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $65.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.10 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Benefitfocus will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Benefitfocus by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,417,385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,384,000 after purchasing an additional 90,386 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 12.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 469,834 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,488,000 after buying an additional 50,243 shares during the period. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,250,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 17.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 323,979 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after buying an additional 47,728 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,643,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

