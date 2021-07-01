Analysts Expect Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.15 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) will post $2.15 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Dana’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.22 billion and the lowest is $2.11 billion. Dana reported sales of $1.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 99.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Dana will report full year sales of $8.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.57 billion to $8.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $9.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.26 billion to $9.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dana.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.19. Dana had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Dana’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DAN. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Dana from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dana from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays raised shares of Dana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Dana in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.11.

DAN stock opened at $23.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Dana has a 12-month low of $10.98 and a 12-month high of $28.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -169.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Dana’s payout ratio is presently 102.56%.

In other news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 46,500 shares of Dana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $1,209,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,104. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAN. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dana in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,584,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Dana by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 250,046 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,881,000 after purchasing an additional 115,644 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,867,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Dana by 16.9% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 544,313 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,243,000 after purchasing an additional 78,554 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Dana by 3.3% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,399,419 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,378,000 after purchasing an additional 77,087 shares during the period. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and digital solutions to vehicle and engine manufacturers. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

