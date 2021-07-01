Analysts Expect Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.52 Billion

Analysts expect Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) to report sales of $1.52 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Barrett Business Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.53 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.50 billion. Barrett Business Services reported sales of $1.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will report full year sales of $6.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.26 billion to $6.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.70 billion to $6.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Barrett Business Services.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 3.71%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BBSI. Barrington Research increased their price target on Barrett Business Services from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Barrett Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Barrett Business Services from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ BBSI traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.31. 533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,425. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.05. Barrett Business Services has a 52-week low of $47.90 and a 52-week high of $79.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBSI. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Barrett Business Services by 101.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

