Analysts Expect Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.84 Million

Equities analysts expect Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) to announce $3.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Altimmune’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $750,000.00. Altimmune posted sales of $720,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 433.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Altimmune will report full year sales of $9.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.88 million to $28.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $108.46 million, with estimates ranging from $33.40 million to $226.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Altimmune.

Get Altimmune alerts:

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.01. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 881.27% and a negative return on equity of 31.95%. The company had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 million.

Several research analysts have commented on ALT shares. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Altimmune from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Altimmune from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Altimmune from $41.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Altimmune from $53.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

Shares of Altimmune stock opened at $9.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $378.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.38. Altimmune has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $35.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Altimmune by 190.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Altimmune during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Altimmune during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Altimmune during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in Altimmune during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. 62.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing intranasal vaccines, immune modulating therapies, and treatments for liver disease. The company develops AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine that is in Phase I clinical trial to protect against COVID-19; T-COVID, an intranasal immune modulating therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to evaluate the potential of T-COVID to prevent clinical worsening in patients with early COVID-19; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine product candidate that is in a Phase 1b trial; and NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of seasonal and pandemic use.

Read More: Equity Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altimmune (ALT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.