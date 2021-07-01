Analysts Anticipate Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $111.01 Million

Brokerages expect that Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) will report sales of $111.01 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tivity Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $105.71 million and the highest estimate coming in at $114.69 million. Tivity Health posted sales of $262.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tivity Health will report full-year sales of $474.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $472.82 million to $478.96 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $574.08 million, with estimates ranging from $518.00 million to $681.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tivity Health.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $108.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.67 million. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 649.58% and a negative net margin of 0.88%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Tivity Health from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tivity Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

TVTY opened at $26.31 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.61. Tivity Health has a 52-week low of $10.32 and a 52-week high of $27.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.51.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TVTY. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 45,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the 4th quarter worth $270,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the 4th quarter worth $784,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products primarily for seniors and older adults in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

