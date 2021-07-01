Analysts Anticipate TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) to Announce $0.48 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) will announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for TechTarget’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. TechTarget reported earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TechTarget will report full-year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.11. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover TechTarget.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. TechTarget had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $57.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.30 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TTGT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of TechTarget from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. TechTarget currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.29.

NASDAQ:TTGT traded down $2.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.49. The stock had a trading volume of 160,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,748. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.34 and a beta of 0.88. TechTarget has a twelve month low of $29.86 and a twelve month high of $101.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.56.

In other news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $41,218.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $1,469,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,697 shares of company stock valued at $5,192,785. Insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTGT. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of TechTarget by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TechTarget by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,776,843 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $223,249,000 after purchasing an additional 96,148 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TechTarget during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of TechTarget by 125.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 12,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of TechTarget by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

