Analysts Anticipate RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $326.78 Million

Equities analysts expect that RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) will post sales of $326.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for RadNet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $325.21 million and the highest is $328.35 million. RadNet reported sales of $190.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 71.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RadNet will report full-year sales of $1.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover RadNet.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The medical research company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $315.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.07 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RDNT shares. TheStreet upgraded RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Sidoti lifted their target price on RadNet from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on RadNet from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

In related news, Director Lawrence L. Levitt bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $161,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 191,982 shares in the company, valued at $4,415,586. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael N. Murdock sold 18,333 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $492,791.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,929.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDNT. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RadNet in the fourth quarter valued at about $528,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in RadNet by 86.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 414,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,017,000 after purchasing an additional 191,991 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in RadNet by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,540,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $128,000,000 after purchasing an additional 156,933 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in RadNet by 120.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 251,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 137,205 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in RadNet by 32.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 466,609 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,146,000 after purchasing an additional 114,986 shares during the period. 66.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RDNT stock opened at $33.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.45 and a beta of 1.67. RadNet has a 1-year low of $13.49 and a 1-year high of $36.47.

RadNet

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

