Analysts Anticipate Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) to post $0.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.22. Lattice Semiconductor reported earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lattice Semiconductor.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $115.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

LSCC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $56.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.28. Lattice Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $26.14 and a 52-week high of $58.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.03, a PEG ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.06.

In related news, VP Esam Elashmawi sold 21,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $1,183,356.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 124,382 shares in the company, valued at $6,748,967.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $525,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,007 shares in the company, valued at $8,300,107.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,437 shares of company stock worth $5,358,100 over the last quarter. 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,104,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $634,965,000 after acquiring an additional 810,189 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,748,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $492,517,000 after buying an additional 435,856 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 21.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,126,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $455,917,000 after buying an additional 1,817,193 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 9.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,328,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,907,000 after buying an additional 558,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 4.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,675,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $255,522,000 after buying an additional 263,257 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

