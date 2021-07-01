Analysts Anticipate Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) to Post $0.31 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.32. Keurig Dr Pepper posted earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full-year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Keurig Dr Pepper.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 12.55%.

KDP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

In other news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 111,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $4,017,562.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 691,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,894,034.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Justin Whitmore acquired 3,289 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.18 per share, with a total value of $118,996.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 72,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,615,235.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 26,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 69,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

KDP stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,720,587. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.69. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12 month low of $26.67 and a 12 month high of $37.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

