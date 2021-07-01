Analysts Anticipate Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) to Post $1.23 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) to announce $1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kemper’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.28 and the lowest is $1.20. Kemper posted earnings per share of $1.20 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kemper will report full year earnings of $5.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $6.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $6.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kemper.

Get Kemper alerts:

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Kemper had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KMPR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kemper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Kemper from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other Kemper news, EVP John Michael Boschelli sold 7,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.07, for a total value of $615,243.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,931.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMPR. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kemper by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kemper by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Kemper by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Kemper by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMPR opened at $73.90 on Friday. Kemper has a fifty-two week low of $60.89 and a fifty-two week high of $85.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Kemper’s payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kemper (KMPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.