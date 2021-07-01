Analysts Anticipate Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.82 Billion

Equities analysts expect Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) to post sales of $1.82 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cintas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.83 billion. Cintas posted sales of $1.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cintas will report full year sales of $7.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.08 billion to $7.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $7.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.57 billion to $7.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cintas.

CTAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.71.

NASDAQ:CTAS traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $382.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,733. Cintas has a fifty-two week low of $261.65 and a fifty-two week high of $383.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $40.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $355.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 15th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total value of $519,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 70,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,749,317.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,109,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 272.3% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 825,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,710,000 after buying an additional 603,659 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Cintas by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,048,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,878,000 after purchasing an additional 407,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cintas by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 485,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,536,000 after purchasing an additional 207,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Cintas by 2,576.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 160,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,756,000 after purchasing an additional 154,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

