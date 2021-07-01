Analysts Anticipate BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Will Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) will announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for BrightView’s earnings. BrightView reported earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 69%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BrightView will report full-year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.32. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BrightView.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $651.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.70 million. BrightView had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. BrightView’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of BrightView in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BrightView by 6.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,229,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,741,000 after purchasing an additional 78,312 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of BrightView by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,053,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,651,000 after purchasing an additional 93,500 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of BrightView by 35.3% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 53,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 13,884 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BrightView during the first quarter valued at about $942,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BrightView by 3.2% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 483,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,157,000 after purchasing an additional 14,945 shares in the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BrightView stock opened at $16.12 on Friday. BrightView has a 1-year low of $10.38 and a 1-year high of $19.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

BrightView Company Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

