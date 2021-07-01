AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Purchased by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,884,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 228,136 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned about 1.41% of AmerisourceBergen worth $340,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at $153,111,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1,030.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,715,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,683,000 after buying an additional 1,563,453 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,181,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,308,000 after buying an additional 1,132,213 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,927,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,956,000 after buying an additional 505,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,681,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,525,000 after buying an additional 483,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ABC shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Barclays increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. AmerisourceBergen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,914 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total value of $2,446,101.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,477 shares in the company, valued at $25,085,229.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $729,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,781,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 92,343 shares of company stock valued at $10,890,737 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABC traded up $2.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $116.93. The company had a trading volume of 15,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,845. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.00 and a fifty-two week high of $125.86. The stock has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.13.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 277.60% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $49.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

