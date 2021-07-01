AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $126.33.

Several brokerages recently commented on ABC. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of NYSE:ABC traded up $2.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $116.80. The stock had a trading volume of 16,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,845. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.13. AmerisourceBergen has a 1-year low of $92.00 and a 1-year high of $125.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.54.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $49.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.06 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 277.60%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total transaction of $2,446,101.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,085,229.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total transaction of $712,992.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,183 shares in the company, valued at $8,579,243.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,343 shares of company stock worth $10,890,737 in the last 90 days. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at $153,111,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1,030.0% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,715,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,683,000 after buying an additional 1,563,453 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,181,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,308,000 after buying an additional 1,132,213 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,814,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,188,000 after buying an additional 938,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter valued at $103,134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

