Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Short Interest Update

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,100 shares, a growth of 236.1% from the May 31st total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 392,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Amerigo Resources stock opened at $0.96 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $174.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Amerigo Resources has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $1.35.

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $48.91 million during the quarter. Amerigo Resources had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 19.66%.

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

