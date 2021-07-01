American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. decreased its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 209,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,347 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $31,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 5.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in American Water Works by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in American Water Works by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Water Works by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 81.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $102,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Water Works stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $153.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,817. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.45 and a 52-week high of $172.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $27.94 billion, a PE ratio of 38.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.87.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.79%. The business had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.79%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.20.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

