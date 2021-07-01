American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.32 Per Share

Equities analysts expect American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) to report $2.32 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for American Tower’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.34 and the lowest is $2.30. American Tower posted earnings of $2.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that American Tower will report full year earnings of $9.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.25 to $9.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $10.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.59 to $10.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover American Tower.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.67.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded down $2.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $270.14. 1,854,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,075,167. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $257.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. American Tower has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $274.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.19%.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total transaction of $4,647,645.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,348,020.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total value of $384,476.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,450 shares in the company, valued at $12,402,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,466 shares of company stock worth $15,039,902. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,556,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,261,099,000 after purchasing an additional 208,020 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in American Tower by 6.3% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,164,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,951,846,000 after acquiring an additional 487,466 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Tower by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,038,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,917,477,000 after acquiring an additional 147,445 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Tower by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,130,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,600,525,000 after acquiring an additional 97,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in American Tower by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,775,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,619,757,000 after acquiring an additional 54,375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

