American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Trading 3.8% Higher

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) traded up 3.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.07 and last traded at $19.07. 1,014 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 463,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.38.

Separately, TheStreet cut American Superconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $487.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.70 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.50.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 18.76% and a negative net margin of 26.03%. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Superconductor news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 5,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $82,158.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 244,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,468,130.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 8,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $123,311.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 717,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,180,885.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMSC. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the first quarter worth about $137,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the first quarter worth about $143,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the first quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of American Superconductor by 78.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares during the period. 56.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Superconductor Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMSC)

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

